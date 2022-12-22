Left Menu

Assam CM lays foundation stone for multi-utility complex in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation for a multi-utility complex to be built at a cost of Rs 14 crore on the residential premises of Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 19:30 IST
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation for a multi-utility complex to be built at a cost of Rs 14 crore on the residential premises of Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati. The Assam Chief Minister said that it will have a mini hospital with ambulance service, departmental store, canteen, gym, etc, for the convenience of residents and their guests.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, MLAs were also present. Earlier on Wednesday, the Assam Chief Minister inaugurated the partial commissioning of JICA-Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project at an event held on the premises of its water treatment plant at Kharghuli.

The project, launched in 2009 with the aim to provide clean potable water to the residents of Guwahati, is scheduled to be ready for full commissioning by March 2024 and has the capacity to cater to 1.25 lakh households in parts of the city with 24-hours water supply. The partial commissioning on Wednesday would enable the Guwahati Jal Board to provide water to approximately 13,000 households in the city's multiple localities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

