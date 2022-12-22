Three arrested for stabbing man to death in Delhi's Badarpur

Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested three men for allegedly stabbing a man to death here in the Badarpur area of the National Capital. Police said on December 20 at 8:12 pm, a call was received at police station Badarpur, informing that a man was stabbed, and has been admitted to AIIMS Hospital.

"A police staff rushed to the spot immediately at Badarpur, New Delhi. On local enquiry, it was revealed that three persons stabbed one person, Keshav (29), a resident of Badarpur. According to police, at 22.56 pm, police received another call informing that Keshav who sustained knife injuries in the alleged attack was declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"A Crime team was called and the scene of the crime was preserved. The CCTV cameras installed near the spot of crime were thoroughly scanned. Three suspected boys were captured in the CCTV footage and on analysis, two of them were identified as Vickey and Kohinoor," a Police official said. Police said they have registered FIR under sections 302/34 IPC based on the statement of Sujal, nephew of the deceased.

Police said the deceased Keshav had a criminal history and was found involved in 4 cases of Robbery, Snatching and Arms Act registered in Malviya Nagar Police Station, Jaitpur Police Station and Badarpur Police Station. According to Police, a special team consisting of several police officers along with Shri Joginder Joon, ACP Badarpur under the supervision of Shri Surendra Choudhary Additional (DCP-I) was formed to nab the accused persons.

"On enquiry with locals, the mobile numbers of identified accused persons were traced. After Call Data Records (CDR) surveillance, accused persons were arrested near a liquor shop at Molarband Extension bypass road and the weapon of offence i.e knife was recovered from them. They have confessed their involvement in the crime," a police official said. Delhi Police said on sustained interrogation, they revealed that deceased Keshav got into a fight with accused Kohinoor at a marriage function on December 18 and beat him up with his associates. Police said, "To seek revenge, the accused planned to teach him a lesson".

Two accused persons were identified as Vickey (23), a resident of Badarpur and Kohinoor (23), a Resident of Budh Vihar Jaitpur.Police added that accused Kohinoor was previously involved in an attempt to murder case and accused Vicky involved in two cases of attempt to murder and theft. (ANI)

