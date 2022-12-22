Putin to sign decree on Russian response to Western oil price cap next week
Reuters | Moscow
President Vladimir Putin said he intends to sign a decree on Russia's response to a Western oil price cap next Monday or Tuesday.
Putin provided no details of the upcoming document, which the Kremlin has said will set out Russia's response to the $60 per barrel price cap imposed by the Group of Seven, European Union and Australia on Dec. 5.
