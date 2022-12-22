Left Menu

Bike-borne robbers looted two employees carrying Rs 27-28 in Delhi

Bike-borne persons have robbed two people of cash at gunpoint in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 22:20 IST
Bike-borne robbers looted two employees carrying Rs 27-28 in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bike-borne persons robbed two people of cash at gunpoint in Delhi. According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North Delhi, at around 17:10 pm on December 19, one Jagat Pal (45) resident of Trilok Puri along with one Garib Kumar (18) resident of Gol Market Delhi (both working at Mac Forex & Holidays at Gole Market) took some payment from a shop at Chandni Chowk and were riding to Model town via Ridge road when at around 5:30 pm two riders at a bike intercepted them.

At gunpoint, they looted the money and ran away. Another bike intercepted them when they tried to chase the robbers and stopped them, the DCP said. Around Rs 27-28 Lakh including some foreign currency was looted in the incident. A case under sections 392/397/34 was lodged at the civil lines Police Station and an investigation is taken up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022