Bike-borne robbers looted two employees carrying Rs 27-28 in Delhi

Bike-borne persons robbed two people of cash at gunpoint in Delhi. According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North Delhi, at around 17:10 pm on December 19, one Jagat Pal (45) resident of Trilok Puri along with one Garib Kumar (18) resident of Gol Market Delhi (both working at Mac Forex & Holidays at Gole Market) took some payment from a shop at Chandni Chowk and were riding to Model town via Ridge road when at around 5:30 pm two riders at a bike intercepted them.

At gunpoint, they looted the money and ran away. Another bike intercepted them when they tried to chase the robbers and stopped them, the DCP said. Around Rs 27-28 Lakh including some foreign currency was looted in the incident. A case under sections 392/397/34 was lodged at the civil lines Police Station and an investigation is taken up. (ANI)

