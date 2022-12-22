Patients with comorbidities must be careful amid COVID surge, Health expert cautions

Amid the fresh global surge in COVID-19 cases, a senior consultant physician, on Thursday, cautioned the patients with comorbidity asking them to be careful in the coming days. Cautioning the patients, senior consultant physician Dr Rajeev Bansal in a conversation with ANI said, "Patients with comorbidities need to be very careful in the coming days as there is a surge in COVID".

Further advising the comorbidity patients he stated, "Regularly check your glucose levels and blood pressure and follow COVID protocol using masks, hand sanitisers and social distancing". Notably, In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China. Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of the pandemic. He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Emphasizing that the pandemic is not over yet, he asked officials to be fully geared up to challenge and step up surveillance. "Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases globally, the central government has briefed all states to conduct genome sequencing of samples", the additional chief secretary of Health Manoj Agarwal informed on Wednesday.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The spike is being blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been detected in four Indian states. Meanwhile, the last Covid-19 fatality in Beijing, which was seeing thousands of Covid positive cases before the revocation of the Zero Covid policy was on November 23.

After it, China stopped reporting asymptomatic patients which is a major part of the Covid tally. The country also scrapped the once common Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing apparatus and instead used rapid antigen kits which are known to be a little inaccurate. This pointed out that the data was altered or stood meaningless, according to The Straits Times. (ANI)

