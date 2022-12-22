Students attending classes with joy after decades in J-K, says director education

With the administration in Jammu and Kashmir revising the school timings recently, students attended classes with joy and in a secure atmosphere this year after decades in Kashmir, officials said. According to officials, for the last three decades, the education sector has been hit badly due to the uncountable shutdowns, and strike calls made by separatists earlier. Due to this students never got a chance to attend their classes around the year".

After the abrogation of articles 370 and 35 A, the government imposed restrictions to maintain the law and order situation. Roads wore a deserted look for six months post-abrogation of article 370. After that, the education sector was hit again very badly in the region at a large scale due to the Pandemic restrictions forcing students to sit indoors rather than attend their classes rooms.

"But with the consistent efforts of the government, the situation gradually improved with a secure atmosphere and students also started to express their willingness to join the classes," an official said. Officials added that students know, without receiving a proper education their future would not be secured. For the last two years, especially this year, the administration as well as students, are very much satisfied after schools remained open.

Director of Education Kashmir, Tasaduq Husain told ANI, "First of all, it's a compliment for us that after a long time parents are satisfied with the education sector but unfortunately during the past due to the strikes and shutdowns the education sector was badly hit," "Because for the last twenty to twenty-five years, leading schools always remained closed and students suffered a lot. But now the situation is totally different and this year schools remained fully functional for two hundred twenty days which is a big success for us," Tasaduq Hussain said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)