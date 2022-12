AP : 2 smugglers with sandalwood worth 16 lakhs arrested

Two smugglers from Vellore (Tamil Nadu) were arrested in Annamaya district while smuggling red sandalwood worth 16 lakhs. Pileru Forest Range officer Venkata Ramana said, "The case was registered and the two accused were taken into remand."

Ramana with his staff conducted vehicle inspections near Somala and Kandur as they had prior information. Ten smugglers from Tamil Nadu were coming in a vehicle while eight of them escaped, said Ramana. They chased the vehicle and two got arrested. The officer also seized the car loaded with sandalwood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)