Chhattisgarh: University develops advanced variety of paddy that can yield twice of traditional one

The Indira Gandhi Agricultural University of Raipur has developed an advanced variety of paddy named 'Vikram TCR', through a mechanism called mutation breeding radiation.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 09:42 IST
A visual of the paddy cultivation. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Indira Gandhi Agricultural University of Raipur has developed an advanced variety of paddy named 'Vikram TCR', through a mechanism called mutation breeding radiation. The advanced paddy can yield output double that of the traditional paddy.

The pincipal scientist of the Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Dr Deepak Sharma told ANI, "We have a traditional variety of paddy, Safari Satra. Due to its high height, it falls off after ripening." He said the newly created Vikram TCR has better qualities than the traditional Safari Satra.

"We have created Vikram TCR through a breeding method between Safari Satra by mutation breeding radiation at Bhabha Atomic Research Institute. Now Vikram TCR has better qualities than Safari Satra," he said. He further said the Vikram TCR can yield up to 60 quintals per hectare with good management.

"The yield of Safari Satra was 30-35 quintals per hectare, while the yield of Vikram TCR is double of that. With good management, a farmer can bring home an yield of 60 quintals per hectare," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

