The Godrej Group pays a heartfelt tribute to Indian farmers with #BharatKaKisan

Not all superheroes wear capes and this is especially true in the case of the hardworking Indian farmer who toils day and night. To acknowledge and celebrate the importance of Indian farmers in feeding the country and nation-building, the Godrej Group, India's leading conglomerate releases a brand-new film titled #BharatKaKisan on National Farmer's Day, also popularly known as Kisan Diwas.

Conceptualized and executed by The Godrej Group's Brand and Communication's team along with Creativeland Asia, the film is based on the central theme of how a farmer's relentless hard work and dedication brings food onto our plates, every day, through every season, every year. The film illustrates the need to recognize the importance of farmers in daily lives at an early age, as often this role goes unnoticed and is only valued later in lives.

In a fitting tribute to the Indian farmer, in the newly released brand film, Mr. Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited is seen narrating an insightful poem dedicated to the farmers, to his granddaughter Riya, both as a tribute and a salute to them. The film is an acknowledgement of the invaluable contribution of farmers and their lives, making them no less than any superhero.

Watch the film: Hindi : https://youtu.be/qstGZ-UEw3o English - https://youtu.be/Ai1nyrKqrhg Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, said, ''At Godrej Agrovet, we have been committed to bettering the lives of those who nourish ours. Farmers are indeed the backbone of our great nation, and this film is a heartfelt tribute to the strength and effort of the men and women of Indian soil who work tirelessly to ensure that countless lives are fed. We salute their dedication and thank them from the depth of our hearts.'' Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman, Creativeland Asia, further added, ''The film revolves around the fundamental and critical role played by the Indian farmer in our everyday lives. The film is an acknowledgement of the hard work and selfless nature of farmers and how young minds should be taught about the importance of farmers at an early age. Celebrating Kisan Diwas is as important as celebrating any other festival.'' The Godrej Group, has always strived to work directly with farmers by aiding them in harvesting better returns through knowledge, superior technologies, and processes. At Godrej Agrovet, the team has been innovating to improve farmer productivity, thereby helping them double their income and help feed our diverse nation since 1991.

About Godrej Group Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Independence and Swadeshi movement.

For more information on the Company, please log on to www.godrejindustries.com Script for the Film- Yeh Bharat ka kisan hai Kitaabon mein… yeh kehlata mahaan hai Dharti maa ko seenchta Yeh ussi ka hi ek santaan hai Yeh… Bharat ka kisan hai Ek sashakt rashtra ka khwab hai Poore desh ka abhimaan hai Annapoorna ko ye poojta Humari sabhyata ka pramaan hai Yeh… Bharat ka kisan hai Raat roti jo tum kha sako Uss din bhar ki thakaan hai Kachhi sadko ki raah naapta Na karta ye vishraam hai Yeh Bharat ka kisan hai Maheeno jis khet ko jot-te Uss maati ki pehchaan hai Nakshe pe na dhund pao Uss gaon ka kachha makaan hai Yeh Bharat ka kisan hai 10 minute mein khana paa sako Uss raftaar ki chhut-tee kamaan hai Apne parivar ka pet bhar sake Bas maangta yahi daam hai Yeh Bharat ka kisan hai Yeh hai toh sab kuch hai Humare wajood ka aadhaar hai Iss shram ko naman na kar sake Toh vyarth iska balidaan hai Aaj yaad kar ke, kal bhulo mat Yeh bhi ek maa ke samaan hai Yeh Bharat ka kisan hai Happy Farmer's Day!

