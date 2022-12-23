Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is back in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Friday saying he was back at work in Kyiv after his landmark visit to Washington this week.
"I am in my office. We are working toward victory," he said in the video posted to his Telegram channel.
