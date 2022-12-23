KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

(All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2850.00-Rs.2950.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.2400.00-Rs.2550.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.2100.00-Rs.2350.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.15,450.00-15,500.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.13,900.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.12,050.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.10,200.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.6800.00 Per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1520.00-1800.00 Per 15 Kg.

