Left Menu

Landmark Cars shares decline nearly 10 pc in debut trade

Shares of automobile dealership chain Landmark Cars made a weak market debut on Friday and ended nearly 10 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 506.The stock listed at Rs 471.30, a discount of 6.85 per cent on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:29 IST
Landmark Cars shares decline nearly 10 pc in debut trade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of automobile dealership chain Landmark Cars made a weak market debut on Friday and ended nearly 10 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 506.

The stock listed at Rs 471.30, a discount of 6.85 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it dipped 11.76 per cent to Rs 446.45. The stock ended at Rs 456.45 apiece, registering a decline of 9.79 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 471, lower by 6.91 per cent. It ended at Rs 456.15 per share, lower by 9.85 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,807.18 crore on the BSE.

In the broader market, the 30-share BSE Sensex continued to remain under selling pressure for the fourth day running and tumbled 980.93 points or 1.61 per cent to settle at 59,845.29.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Landmark Cars got subscribed 3.06 times last week.

The company's public offer had a price range of Rs 481-506 a share.

The IPO of Landmark Cars had a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 402 crore, aggregating up to Rs 552 crore.

TPG-backed Landmark Cars is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022