Two people dead after Paris shooting - prosecutor
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:30 IST
- Country:
- France
Two people were killed and four others wounded after a shooting in Paris' 10th arrondissement, the city's prosecution office said on Friday, confirming media reports.
A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, added the prosecutor's office.
Also Read: Paris court upholds life in jail sentence for Thalys train attacker
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
Advertisement