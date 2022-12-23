Two people dead after Paris shooting - prosecutor

Two people were killed and four others wounded after a shooting in Paris' 10th arrondissement, the city's prosecution office said on Friday, confirming media reports.

A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, added the prosecutor's office.

