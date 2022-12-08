Left Menu

Paris court upholds life in jail sentence for Thalys train attacker

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 18:19 IST
Paris court upholds life in jail sentence for Thalys train attacker
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Paris Court of Appeal on Thursday rejected an appeal against a life in jail sentence filed by an Islamist militant who opened fire aboard a high-speed train travelling through northern Europe.

Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani was heavily armed when he launched his attack moments after the Thalys train crossed into France from Belgium on Aug. 21, 2015. He was overpowered by three Americans before he killed anyone.

A Paris court in December 2020 had found the defendant guilty of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022