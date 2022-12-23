Left Menu

SJVN to set up 100 MW wind energy project with Rs 700-crore investment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SjvnLimited)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN on Friday said it will set up a 100 MW wind power project at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.

In a statement, SJVN said it has won the project from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) through an e-reverse auction process.

''SJVN has won the full quoted capacity of 100 MW wind power project at (tariff of) Rs 2.90 per unit on build, own and operate basis through e-reverse auction. The tentative cost of the development of this project is Rs 700 crore,'' the statement said.

The project, SJVN said, will be developed anywhere in India through its wholly owned subsidiary SGEL.

The project is expected to generate 262 MU (million unit) of green energy in the first year of commissioning and cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be about 6,574 MU.

SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma said the project will be commissioned in a 24-month period from the date of signing of the Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with SECI.

''We have already commissioned Sadla & Khirvire wind power stations with a cumulative capacity of 97.6 MW in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 3,22,150 tonnes of carbon emission and contribute to the government of India's mission of (becoming) carbon neutral by 2070,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

