Paris prosecutor: Three people have died after Friday shooting at Kurdish centre
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:27 IST
The shooting which occured at a Kurdish community centre in Paris killed three people, the Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Friday, adding that the suspected attacker was known to authorities.
She added that authorities would examine any possible racist element behind the shooting.
