Christmas carnage: Sensex crashes 981 pts, Nifty finishes below 18,000

The Sensex plunged 981 points to end below the 60,000-mark following across-the-board selling on Friday, marking its fourth straight day of losses during which investors have lost over Rs 15 lakh crore.

Surging COVID cases in China and a few other nations have fanned fears of another global pandemic wave, while stronger US growth data has cemented expectations of the Federal Reserve continuing with its hawkish stance, experts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 980.93 points or 1.61 per cent to settle at 59,845.29 -- closing below the psychologically key 60,000-mark after October 28 this year.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 320.55 points or 1.77 per cent to end at 17,806.80.

Barring Titan, all Sensex stocks closed in the red, led by Tata Steel (down nearly 5 per cent), Tata Motors, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki and L&T.

Investors have now lost Rs 15.78 lakh crore in four sessions, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies standing at Rs 2,72,12,860.03 crore.

''Markets were caught in frenzied selling as weak global cues and bearish external factors pushed both the key benchmark indices below the psychological levels.

''Besides spurt in COVID cases in China and Japan, the better-than-expected US Q3 GDP numbers further raised concerns that the Fed will go for more rate hikes to tame inflation, which further accentuated selling pressure in the markets,'' said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

The US economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2 per cent on an annual basis in the quarter ended September.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex has tumbled 1,492.52 points or 2.43 per cent, while the Nifty tanked 462.20 points or 2.52 per cent.

''Indications are pointing towards the prevailing corrective move to extend further, with a marginal rebound in between. Meanwhile, mixed global cues will keep the volatility high, thus we recommend keeping a check on leveraged positions and preferring a hedged approach,'' said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The broader market took a heavy beating in Friday's session, as the BSE smallcap gauge tumbled 4.11 per cent and the midcap index lost 3.40 per cent.

All sectoral indices ended in the negative territory, with services tanking 5.43 per cent, followed by utilities (5.17 per cent) power (4.89 per cent), metal (3.93 per cent), commodities (3.92 per cent), energy (3.82 per cent), oil & gas (3.71 per cent) and industrials (3.26 per cent).

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong posted losses.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended sharply lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.89 per cent to USD 82.51 per barrel.

The rupee declined by 7 paise to close at 82.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday due to firm crude oil prices and steep losses in domestic stocks.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 706.84 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.