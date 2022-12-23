Left Menu

Punjab National Bank raises Rs 582 crore through bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:37 IST
Punjab National Bank raises Rs 582 crore through bonds
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised Rs 582 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant Additional Tier I bonds at a coupon of 8.40 per cent per annum, aggregating to Rs 582 crore on a private placement basis, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The bank said the non-convertible taxable bonds will qualify as Tier I capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022