Two killed in fire at godown in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Two persons died in a fire that broke out at a godown in the early hours of Friday, police said. The fire broke out around 1:30 am on Friday at a godown of cardboard located in the Milak Lacchi area.

The fire tenders reached the spot. Police said, Two persons were taken out of godown and were taken to hospital where they were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as 33 years old Baburam, a resident of Badaun and 32-years old Avinash also a resident of Badaun. During the incident, they were sleeping in a room in the godown. Both the persons have died due to fire and excessive smoke, their relatives have been informed, police said.

Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

