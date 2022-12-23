Left Menu

Two killed in fire at godown in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Two persons died in a fire that broke out at a godown in the early hours of Friday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:36 IST
Two killed in fire at godown in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons died in a fire that broke out at a godown in the early hours of Friday, police said. The fire broke out around 1:30 am on Friday at a godown of cardboard located in the Milak Lacchi area.

The fire tenders reached the spot. Police said, Two persons were taken out of godown and were taken to hospital where they were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as 33 years old Baburam, a resident of Badaun and 32-years old Avinash also a resident of Badaun. During the incident, they were sleeping in a room in the godown. Both the persons have died due to fire and excessive smoke, their relatives have been informed, police said.

Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022