Death of cycle polo player: Kerala HC issues notices to secretaries of national, state cycle polo federations

Kerala High Court on Friday issued notices to Dinesh Sanwe, Secretary of the Cycle polo federation of India and Praveen Chandran, Secretary of the Cycle polo association of Kerala and directed them to appear before the court on January 12 in connection with the death of Nida Fathima, a 10-year-old cycle polo player in Nagpur.

Kerala High Court on Friday issued notices to Dinesh Sanwe, Secretary of the Cycle polo federation of India and Praveen Chandran, Secretary of the Cycle polo association of Kerala and directed them to appear before the court on January 12 in connection with the death of Nida Fathima, a 10-year-old cycle polo player in Nagpur. Earlier today, the High Court granted permission to Kerala Cycle Polo Association to move a contempt of court petition. They alleged that the players were denied food and accommodation.

Fathima collapsed and died in a private hospital in Dhantoli after being administered M-set injection yesterday. Fathima, who belonged to Alappuzha in Kerala reached Nagpur to take part in the National Cycle Polo Championship.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take steps to conduct a detailed investigation into the death of the 10-year-old cycle polo player. Fathima, a Kerala team member who went to Maharashtra's Nagpur to participate in the National Cycle Polo Sub-Junior Championship, died on Thursday in Nagpur. (ANI)

