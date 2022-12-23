Appeal to hike quota for Vokkaliga community, instructions given to submit report at earliest: K'taka CM

Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has been asked to submit its report as early as possible in regard to hike in quota for the Vokkaliga community, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He told reporters in Suvarna Soudha here on Friday the Vokkaliga MLAs' met him and put forth a demand to hike reservation for their community in the wake of increase in the population as well as fulfillment of their aspirations in education and employment, besides aspire for more opportunities.

The MLAs' also submitted another memorandum seeking reservation for the communities connected such as Reddy and Bunts. Since the Kunchatiga community is not in the central list it must be included in that list. Bommai said, Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji had held a meeting and submitted a memorandum seeking hike in quota for the vokkaliga community, and it has been forwarded to the Backward Classes Commission. Accordingly, it is being revised. However, the recommendation must come from the Commission in accordance with the Constitution. So, the same was forwarded on November 29 and the Commission has informed that it will go through everything and then submit a report. The memorandum submitted today (Friday) will also be forwarded to the Commission. (ANI)

