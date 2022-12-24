Left Menu

Fire in unregistered Russian home for elderly kills 11 -Tass

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 03:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 03:38 IST
Fire in unregistered Russian home for elderly kills 11 -Tass

A fire broke out on Friday in an unregistered home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, killing 11 people, Tass news agency quoted emergency services as saying.

The agency quoted fire safety officials as saying the entire second floor of a building housing 20 residents had been gutted. The blaze had been brought under control.

They said many homes for the elderly operated without registration throughout Russia and could not be subject to inspections as they were officially considered private property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Wellness of people becomes core of India's transformed healthcare system: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Wellness of people becomes core of India's transformed healthcare system: Un...

 India
4
UNHCR applauds Honduras's new legislation to address internal displacement

UNHCR applauds Honduras's new legislation to address internal displacement

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022