Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami directs taking up apple, kiwi production in mission mode

CM Dhami said that special attention should also be paid to branding, packaging, and marketing.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 07:49 IST
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami directs taking up apple, kiwi production in mission mode
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that apple and kiwi production should be taken up in mission mode in the state and should be continuously monitored, informed a press release. While reviewing the Cooperative Department at the Secretariat, CM Dhami said apart from promoting their products, special attention should also be paid to branding, packaging and marketing.

He said nodal officers should be appointed for each PAX with a special focus on strengthening Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the state. By promoting the natural farming cluster approach, efforts should be made to link cooperatives with natural farming, he said.

The chief minister said these local products will have to be promoted to the maximum by promoting millet production in the state. Arrangements for training and seminars should be organised from time to time for the people associated with the cooperative, he directed. Dhami said the flagship schemes of the Central and state governments should be widely publicised so that more and more people can take advantage of these schemes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022