Left Menu

UP: Teen killed by mother and her lover in Amroha; both arrested

Accused Smriti Rani Verma and Anil Kumar killed 16-year-old Khushboo Verma as she was not happy with their conduct

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 11:20 IST
UP: Teen killed by mother and her lover in Amroha; both arrested
The accused killers with the Amroha Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her daughter and making it appear like an act of suicide in Amroha, the police said today. According to the Hasanpur Kotwali police, the accused identified as Smriti Rani Verma and Anil Kumar killed 16-year-old Khushboo Verma as she was not happy with their conduct.

Circle Officer of Hasanpur, Abhishek Yadav said; "The body of Khushboo Verma was found hanging in the Mohalla Kala Shaheed under Hasanpur Kotwali area of Amroha district on December 21 and her father Sushil Verma had alleged and registered case against his wife Rani and her lover Anil." Yadav said that her mother tried to mislead people by narrating the incident as suicide but the interrogation of the two accused revealed the truth.

The deceased used to live with her mother (Smriti Rani Verma) who had parted ways with her husband Sushil Verma years ago and had started living with her lover. The police presented the matter before the court, which sent both accused to Moradabad jail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022