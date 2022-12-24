UP: Teen killed by mother and her lover in Amroha; both arrested

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her daughter and making it appear like an act of suicide in Amroha, the police said today. According to the Hasanpur Kotwali police, the accused identified as Smriti Rani Verma and Anil Kumar killed 16-year-old Khushboo Verma as she was not happy with their conduct.

Circle Officer of Hasanpur, Abhishek Yadav said; "The body of Khushboo Verma was found hanging in the Mohalla Kala Shaheed under Hasanpur Kotwali area of Amroha district on December 21 and her father Sushil Verma had alleged and registered case against his wife Rani and her lover Anil." Yadav said that her mother tried to mislead people by narrating the incident as suicide but the interrogation of the two accused revealed the truth.

The deceased used to live with her mother (Smriti Rani Verma) who had parted ways with her husband Sushil Verma years ago and had started living with her lover. The police presented the matter before the court, which sent both accused to Moradabad jail. (ANI)

