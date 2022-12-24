Left Menu

5 arrested for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Bihar

After a video went viral on social media showing some youth raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans after winning a game of badminton in Arrah, Bhojpur, five people have been taken into custody by the police.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 11:58 IST
5 arrested for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Bihar
A still from the video that went viral on social media of youth chanting pro-Pakistan slogans. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a video showing some youth raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans went viral on social media five people were taken into custody in Bihar's Arrah district. The incident occurred in Chandi village of Bhojpur, where the group apparently celebrated their victory after a game of badminton, and raised anti-national slogans.

The video shows a person dressed in blue making the video. Two people can be seen holding the trophy in their hands during the victory procession.

The youth can be seen marching and can be heard screaming pro-Pakistan slogans. The police are closely monitoring the video to nab the other accused.

Further investigation is underway and the arrested individuals are being interrogated, said the police on Friday. While talking to ANI, SHO Chandi said, "We have just arrested five people in this matter and further action is going on." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022