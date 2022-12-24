Left Menu

NIA raids underway in J-K's Kathua against some suspects having links with terror activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday is carrying out raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district against some suspects, in connection with separate cases having links to terror activities.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 12:14 IST
NIA raids in Kathua. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday is carrying out raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district against some suspects, in connection with separate cases having links to terror activities. The raids are also being conducted in Chandigarh as well against some suspects, in connection with separate cases having links to terror activities.

The search operation conducted on Friday covered places in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts. The raids are still on at the premises and hideouts of some suspects in these cases, sources said.

The moves come a day after the central counter-terror agency carried out searches at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir against people involved in the spreading of terrorist activities by the various proscribed terrorist outfits in the Union Territory (UT) by targeting minorities, security personnel. The search operation conducted on Friday covered places in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts.

The agency had seized various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices from the searched premises. The agency said that the case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

"They are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony," NIA had said. The case had been suo-moto registered on June 21 this year by the NIA's Jammu branch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

