Gurukuls responsibly incorporating India's ancient "vaibhav" in the education system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said from ISRO to BARC, the legacy of Gurukuls has empowered the talent of the nation.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 13:11 IST
PM Modi virtually addressing the Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot of Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually addressed the Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot of Gujarat on the completion of 75 years and said that the organization is doing an excellent job in reviving India's glorious past and incorporating it in the Education system. Taking a jibe at the Congress governments of the past, Modi said, "When India became independent it became our responsibility to incorporate the ancient 'vaibhav' (splendor) of India in her educational system and revive our glorious past. However, owing to the mentality of slavery the governments did not move in that direction."

"Now, once again the saints and acharyas have taken up this painful responsibility towards the nation," he added and said that Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul is a perfect example of this work. "In the last 75 years, the Gurukul has empowered the minds of the students with good learning and values resulting in their overall development," said the Prime Minister. "From ISRO to BARC, the legacy of Gurukuls has empowered the talent of the nation," he added.

Heaving praises on the gurukul for helping poor students, PM Modi said that the gurukul charges one rupee per day for poor students to complete their education. This helps poor students to get education. Recalling the legacy of ancient universities like Nalanda and Taxila, Modi said that these institutions were examples of the splendour, majesty, the grandeur the gurukuls of ancient times used to have.

He also recalled the contributions made by female saints like Gargi and Maitreyi and said, "Even when terms like gender equality was not born, our saints like Gargi and Maitreyi used to study the Shastras. In the ashram of Rishi Valmiki, Atreyi was also a student alongside Lav and Kush." "The number of top higher educational institutes like IIT, IIIT, IIMs, AIIMS have increased greatly. Over 65 per cent rise in the number of medical colleges of the country has been witnessed since 2016," he said. "With the New Education Policy in Place, for the first time the country is preparing such an education system which will be forward-looking and futuristic."

Calling out for a developed India by 2047, PM Modi said that the job will be undertaken by the new generation. "When the new generation grows up amid a better education system from the beginning, they will become ideal citizens for the future and will take the country towards development by 2047, when India celebrates its 100 years of independence," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

