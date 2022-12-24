Left Menu

Mathura Court orders Gyanvapi-like survey of disputed site in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah row

On the petition of Hindu Sena, the court issued an order to survey the disputed site. The survey report is to be presented in court on January 20.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 15:07 IST
Mathura Court orders Gyanvapi-like survey of disputed site in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah row
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mathura local court on Saturday passed an order in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case to survey the disputed site. The Court of Senior Division, while hearing the petition of Hindu Sena, issued an order to survey the disputed site. Issuing notices to all the parties, saying they have been asked to comply with the court's order.

The survey report is to be presented in court on January 20. Notably, the order is on the same lines as a Varanasi court that ordered videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

The court ordered a survey by 'Amin' on the claim of the Hindu Sena in Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case. On December 8, national president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta and vice president Surjit Singh Yadav, residents of Delhi, had claimed in the court that the Idgah was constructed by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb by demolishing the temple on 13.37 acres of land of Lord Krishna's birthplace.

The petition also challenged the agreement made in the year 1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Masjid Idgah. The court of Civil Judge Senior Division III Sonika Verma served a notice to all the defendants.

It may be noted that the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura comes under the purview of the Places of Worship Act, of 1991. Here's what the law says, "An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022