Himachal Pradesh: Governor flags off mobile health vans from Raj Bhavan

Two mobile health vans from Raj Bhavan in Himachal Pradesh were flagged off on Saturday by Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 15:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar who is also the President of the State Red Cross Society, on Saturday flagged off two mobile health vans from Raj Bhavan in Himachal Pradesh. These vans have been made available to the State Red Cross through the Indian Red Cross Society for the Chamba and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Facilities like a central oxygen system, refrigerator of 80 Ltr storage capacity, electric cooler, examination couch, electric suction machine, minor surgery set, nebulizer, 12 channel ECG machine, steriliser, defibrillator, oxygen cylinder etc. are provided in the van. On the occasion, the Governor said that providing mobile health services was the need of the hour and these vans could prove to be very effective in the present situation. He said that Himachal Pradesh was a state with tough geographical conditions and this van would be very beneficial for providing first aid. He said that it was his endeavour through the State Red Cross that such facilities should be made available in every district of the State.

The Governor also inspected the Mobile Health Vans and enquired about the health services and facilities available for the people. Secretary to the Governor and General Secretary of State Red Cross Rajesh Sharma was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

