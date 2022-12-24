Left Menu

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary to be celebrated as a festival in UP: CM Yogi

The Yogi Adityanath government in UP plans to observe late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary as 'Good Governance Day' with numerous programmes such as Kavi Sammelans, debates, and poetry recitals, at various places in the state, as per an official statement.

The Yogi Adityanath government in UP plans to observe late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary as 'Good Governance Day' with numerous programmes such as Kavi Sammelans, debates, and poetry recitals, at various places in the state, as per an official statement. It stated that the Chief Minister would pay floral tributes to the late Prime Minister on Lok Bhawan premises in the state capital. Moreover, poetry recitations in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be held across districts.

"In the memory of Atal ji, a short play on his life will also be staged. Apart from this, the Atal Geet Ganga programme will be organised by the Culture Department in Bateshwar, Agra, in which Sudhir Narayan, Archi, Shreya, Deshdeep and Rinku will sing poems written by the former Prime Minister," the statement read. At the same time, the birth anniversary celebrations will also be organized in Balrampur, in which verses of Atal ji will be recited by poets Mukul Mahan, Shiv Kumar Vyas, Shashi Shreya, Yogi Yogesh Shukla and Shreyas Tripathi. The Yogi government also commenced the 'Sankalp Atal Har Ghar Jal' public awareness campaign on Saturday.

Meanwhile, extending financial support to the families of journalists who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced aid of Rs 5.30 crore. The state government will provide financial aid to the families of about 53 deceased journalists.

It is noteworthy that earlier in the month of July, the Uttar Pradesh government had provided about Rs 10 lakh each as aid for the kin of about 50 journalists who passed away due to coronavirus. (ANI)

