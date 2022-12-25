Left Menu

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

City police clamped prohibitory orders in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limit from Sunday 6 am till Tuesday 6 am, and also banned the sale of liquor till December 27, 10 am.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 08:34 IST
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of unidentified miscreants has stabbed a man to death at Krishnapura, Mangaluru outskirts in Karnataka, said the police on Sunday as it clamped restrictions in the area for 48 hours starting 6 am on December 25 to prevent any untoward incident. Police also ordered a ban on liquor sales till December 27.

The deceased in the Saturday night incident has been identified as Jaleel, the police said. The reason behind the attack is not known yet. Jaleel was stabbed while he was standing in front of his shop. His attackers fled from the spot after the assault, the police added.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died during treatment. "Injured breathed his last and now the body is shifted to AJ hospital for further procedures," said Police Commissioner N Shashikumar. Mangaluru city police commissioner promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limit, from 6 am on Sunday, December 25 till Tuesday, December 27, 6 am, to prevent any untoward incidents connected to the murder.

The police commissioner also ordered a ban on liquor sales till 10 am on December 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022