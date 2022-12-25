Left Menu

Customs seize gold worth Rs 44 lakhs at Kochi airport

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport on Sunday intercepted a passenger and seized gold, valued at over Rs 44 lakhs, concealed inside the body, the customs department said.

Gold seized at the airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport on Sunday intercepted a male passenger and seized gold, valued at over Rs 44 lakhs, concealed inside his body, the customs department said. "On the basis of profiling done by the officers of Kochi Customs AIU batch, a male passenger coming from Dubai at Cochin International Airport was intercepted at the green channel," officials said.

"During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold, weighing around 1068 grams in the compound form worth Rs 44.14 lakhs, concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," the customs department added. The investigations into this matter are underway. Further information is awaited.

Earlier in October, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit intercepted a passenger and seized over 1 kg of gold concealed inside a pair of sandals at Cochin International Airport. The gold was in paste form, cleverly sewn inside two sandals.

Kumar, a native of Kollam district in Kerala was intercepted by customs officials after walking suspiciously, on intercepting him it was revealed he had concealed 1,032 grams of gold worth Rs 49 lakh inside a pair of sandals, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

