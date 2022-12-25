Left Menu

Indian Railways aims to boost MSME markets through DFC project

25-12-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Railways has undertaken a mega-infrastructure project namely the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), comprising Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC- from Dadri to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust 1506 Km) and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor(EDFC- from Ludhiana to Sonnagar-1337 Km) covering 2843 route Km in totality. This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

A total route length of 1610 Km (799 Km of EDFC and 811 Km of WDFC) has been completed out of total 2843 Km till October, 2022. In this regard, a pilot project for 'JPP' has been launched on 31.03.2022, by attaching a Parcel Van in Tapti Ganga Express (19045/46) between Surat and Varanasi.

Joint Parcel Product (JPP) has been launched by Indian Railways in collaboration with India Post which aims to target business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) markets focusing on e-Commerce and MSME markets. Under the 'JPP', India Post provides First & Last Mile services, and Indian Railways provide Middle Mile services. (ANI)

