CM Dhami pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his residence.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 12:41 IST
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his residence. Taking to Twitter CM Dhami wished the nation a Good Governance day and said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an able administrator, politician and popular mass leader who was loved and respected by people from all sections of society.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister 'Bharat Ratna' revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, a brilliant man of Indian politics, Ojasvi poet, an eloquent speaker and best wishes for good governance day. Your chaste life and immense contribution towards the country's development is an inspiration for all of us," Dhami tweeted. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16 1996 to June 1 1996 and from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on 16 August 2018. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and union minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among several dignitaries who offered their tribute to the late Prime Minister.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as "Good Governance Day" every year. (ANI)

