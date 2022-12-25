Customs department find gold worth Rs 40 lakhs in flight's washroom

Playback... Officials of the air Customs department at Cochin International Airport on Sunday recovered gold, concealed inside a packet, valued at Rs 40 lakhs from a private flight's washroom, customs said.

The gold, weighing 815 grams, was found abandoned in a washroom of a flight, that flew down to Kerala from Dubai," the customs department said, adding that it is believed that the passenger has abandoned the gold out of fear. Further information is awaited.

Earlier in the day, Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport intercepted a male passenger and seized gold, valued at over Rs 44 lakhs, concealed inside his body. "On the basis of profiling done by the officers of Kochi Customs AIU batch, a male passenger coming from Dubai at Cochin International Airport was intercepted at the green channel," officials said.

"During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold, weighing around 1068 grams in the compound form worth Rs 44.14 lakhs, concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," the customs department added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)