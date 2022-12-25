Left Menu

10 trains delayed due to low visinility on Christmas

Ten trains of the Northern Railway are running late due to low visibility on Sunday

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 14:07 IST
10 trains delayed due to low visinility on Christmas
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 10 trains of the Northern Railway are running late due to low visibility on Sunday, sources said. As per the official sources, most of the trains are running late by a minimum of one hour and maximum of four hours.

Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi, Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, Howrah-New Delhi Express, and Benaras-New Delhi Express are some of the trains from the list running late today. According to CPRO Northern Railway, the Darbhanga-New Delhi Special is running late by two hours 45 minutes, the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi is running late by one and a half hours.

The Malda town-Delhi JN Farakka is running late by one and a half hours whereas the Raigarh-Nizamuddin train is running late by three hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

