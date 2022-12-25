Nearly 80 per cent reserved Railway tickets are sold online: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that about 80 per cent of reserved tickets are booked online.
- Country:
- India
Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that about 80 per cent of railway reserved tickets are booked online. Vaishnaw said, "mobile application on various platforms is also available for booking reserved and unreserved tickets as well as provision of other railway services."
The digitalisation of railway services and databases is an ongoing process. "The information technology applications of Indian railways cater to transportation services (passenger and freight), fixed infrastructure (project, operations and maintenance), rolling stock (manufacture, operations and maintenance) and resource management (finance, materials and human resources)," he further added.
Vaishnaw said that the digital initiatives and on-ground services are seamlessly integrated through well-documented instructions and manuals. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian man gets 6 months jail for starting fire outside former lover’s fiance’s home in Singapore: Report
Gave away too many boundaries, fielding not upto the mark: Indian skipper Harmanpreet after loss to Australia in 1st T20I
Former CBI Joint Director Lakshminarayana to contest from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat in 2024 elections
US slaps sanctions against Indian national and others for human rights abuses and violations on behalf of N Korea
Blending Indian classical ragas with Ayurveda principles can benefit menopausal women: Research