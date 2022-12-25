Left Menu

FSSAI gives five-star rating to Bulandshahr prison for food quality

The Bulandshahr prison was awarded a five-star rating and the tag 'Eat Right Campus'by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), informed a press release.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:04 IST
FSSAI gives five-star rating to Bulandshahr prison for food quality
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bulandshahr prison of Uttar Pradesh was awarded a five-star rating and the tag 'Eat Right Campus'by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), informed a press release. The FSSAI team inspected the kitchen's food quality, storage and hygiene on stringent measures, based on which the Bulandshahr prison was given a five-star rating, the 'Eat Right Campus' tag in addition to the remark of 'Excellent' by the FSSAI.

As per the release, the jail officers and the prisoners worked extensively for beautification, cleanliness and food safety. The staff also used clean aprons, full-sleeve gloves and caps for preparing food. Bulandshahr Jail is the second prison after Farrukhabad jail to get this tag from Uttar Pradesh.

The Director General of the prison, Anand Kumar, directed the staff to continuously work towards maintaining the hygiene, quality and cleanliness while preparing food. He also congratulated all the staff and prisoners for the tag, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022