Left Menu

Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during next 5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a fog warning for the next five days for many north Indian states. Dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets of Punjab and in a few pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:08 IST
Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during next 5 days: IMD
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a fog warning for the next five days for many north Indian states. Dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets of Punjab and in a few pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours. Dense fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan, IMD said.

For Dec 27, dense to very dense fog is very likely in some pockets over Punjab, according to IMD However, dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh and would continue for the remaining three days.

Delhi is likely to face biting cold conditions over the next 24 hours. IMD said: "Dense to very dense fog in many places very likely to continue over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh in early morning hours of 25th December. Thereafter, dense fog in isolated pockets very likely to continue over these sub-divisions for subsequent 4 days."

It also forecast: "Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura in early morning hours of 25th December; over Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the night and morning hours of 25th-26th December and decreases in intensity thereafter. The IMD has predicted cold waves and cold day warning in several areas.

On Saturday, the Northern Railway informed that 14 Delhi-bound trains were running late, due to dense fog in the national capital region. On Friday too, dense fog engulfed North India bringing down visibility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022