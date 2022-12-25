Left Menu

Scindia pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary in Gwalior.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:08 IST
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee(Image/ @ReddySudhakar21). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary in Gwalior. Scindia extended his best wishes to the people of the nation on 'Good Governance' day and said, "Atal ji has always guided me and supported me in my hard times. He always gave me a lot of strength to fight in tough situations."

"Today is his birth anniversary, and it is a matter of happiness. But his absence makes my mind heavy, but never mind. I will always remember his teachings and his blessings will stay with me," he said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, and union minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among several dignitaries who offered their tribute to the late Prime Minister on Sunday. Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National co-Incharge of Tamil Nadu State, Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, and Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait on his Birth Anniversary.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as "Good Governance Day" every year. (ANI)

