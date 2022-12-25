Kanpur: 5-6 scrap houses damaged in fire
Kanpur Fire Officer KK Singh informed that the fire broke out at Sutarkhana in Harbans Mohal police station area.
Five to six scrap shops were damaged after after a fie broke out in Kanpur, the police informed on Sunday.
"We received information about a fire at Sutarkhana in the Harbans Mohal police station area. We reached the spot and found that around 5-6 scrap shops have been damaged. Three fire tenders were present at the spot. No injuries have been reported so far," he said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
