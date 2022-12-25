Left Menu

Haryana Governor pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary

"As Christ is the symbol of love and mercy, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is also a symbol of love, mercy, and service," he said.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:48 IST
Bandaru Dattatreya during the event in Shamshabad (Photo/Bandaru Dattatreya twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary. Dattatreya paid tribute to a portrait of former Prime Minister Vajpayee at Trident hospital and also distributed fruits to the patients.

While addressing the event, the Haryana Governor said "Today is the birthday of our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, I pay my tributes to him and distributed fruits to the sick poor people in Trident Hospital, Shamshabad." He said that just like Jesus Christ, the former PM is also a symbol of love, mercy, and service.

"As Christ is the symbol of love and mercy, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is also a symbol of love, mercy, and service. He is a great poet and writer administrator. He served as Foreign minister and Prime minister. I consider it an honour being able to work with him for around 35 years," he said. He further said that he was not just a leader of the BJP, but also a leader of the nation.

"He was able to bring 23 parties together and form the government. He is not just a BJP leader but a leader of this nation. He brought the mobile revolution for the first time to India. He administered everything with justice including mobile connectivity, road connectivity, water connectivity, air connectivity, and houses for poor people," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi after coming to power in 2014, declared that 'December 25' would be celebrated as "Good Governance Day" every year to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

