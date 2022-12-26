Left Menu

Two Russians die under mysterious circumstances in Odisha's Rayagada

Two days after a Russian tourist was found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada, another visitor from Russia died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, according to Superintendent of Police, Vivekananda Sharma.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two days after a Russian tourist was found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada, another visitor from Russia died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, according to Superintendent of Police, Vivekananda Sharma. The first tourist was identified as B Vladimir and the other as Powel Anthem, as per their passport.

According to sources, Anthem jumped off the third floor of the hotel in a suicide bid. Anthem's guide arranged an ambulance and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, he was declared dead after some time in the hospital. Anthem jumped off the third floor of the hotel soon after attending the funeral of Russian tourist Vladimir Videnov, who had been found dead inside the hotel room on Thursday (December 22), sources said.

"The back-to-back deaths of two Russian tourists in Rayagada town have become a matter of concern for the district administration," sources added. Notably, four Russian tourists, including Vladimir and Anthem, had checked into the hotel on December 21 after visiting Daringbadi in the Kandhamal district.

The only son of Vladimir informed the police and the Russian Embassy that he could not reach Rayagada. He requested them to cremate him at Rayagada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

