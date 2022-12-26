Left Menu

Terrorist over-ground worker arrested in J-K's Poonch, ammunition recovered

An over-ground worker of terrorists was arrested from the subdivision Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in a joint search operation by police and the Indian Army on Sunday, according to officials.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 06:27 IST
Terrorist over-ground worker arrested in J-K's Poonch, ammunition recovered
Terrorist over-ground worker arrested in J-K's Poonch (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An over-ground worker of terrorists was arrested from the subdivision Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in a joint search operation by police and the Indian Army on Sunday, according to officials. The police recovered one pistol along with some ammunition from his possession.

The police said that the arrested terrorist associate was a resident of Salwa and identified as Tayab Khan who was asked to stop by the security forces while he was coming from a forest area. However, after this, he tried to run away. He was arrested in a tactical manner, the police said.

"On the 25th of December, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police and the Indian Army in the general area of Salwa and Behra area of Mendhar. During the search operation, one person namely Tayab Khan S/O Mohd Khalil khan R/O Salwa who is also an OGW (over-ground worker) coming from a forest area was asked to stop to which he tried to run away. Security forces in a tactical manner apprehended him and during his search, one pistol along with eight rounds was recovered from his possession," an official statement said. The police have registered a case under the Indian arms act, UAPA, and under 120/121/122 sections of the IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
4
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022