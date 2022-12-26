Left Menu

Jakson Group bags 121 MW project from Amplus Solar in Rajasthan

Jakson Green will deliver the solar power project in Bikaner within 8.5 months of initiation. Once completed, the project is expected to offset over 3.1 million tonne of CO2 per year which is equivalent to taking 5,58,100 fuel-engine cars off the road.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 12:51 IST
Jakson Group bags 121 MW project from Amplus Solar in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jakson Group on Monday said it has bagged a 121 MW solar project from Amplus Solar in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Without disclosing financial details of the project, the company said the green capacity will be constructed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

According to industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of solar capacity, an investment of around Rs 4.5 crore is required.

In a statement, Jakson Group said its group company ''Jakson Green has bagged a solar EPC order from Amplus Solar. Jakson Green will deliver the solar power project in Bikaner within 8.5 months of initiation.'' Once completed, the project is expected to offset over 3.1 million tonne of CO2 per year which is equivalent to taking 5,58,100 fuel-engine cars off the road. The project is slated to supply power to leading commercial and industrial customers on a long-term basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022