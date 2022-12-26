Left Menu

Delhi Police accesses video of Shraddha asking Aaftab to stop quarrelling with her

Sources in Delhi Police said if the video turns out to be authentic then it would prove the allegations that Aaftab and Shraddha used to fight.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:07 IST
Delhi Police accesses video of Shraddha asking Aaftab to stop quarrelling with her
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla arrives outside CBI's CFSL in New Delhi for voice sampling test (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough in the Shraddha Walker murder case, sources in the Delhi Police claimed to have recently accessed a video of the accused Aaftab in conversation with Shraddha in which she is heard asking Aaftab "not to quarrel." The purported video is believed to be from Mumbai, according to sources in the Delhi Police.

"Aaftab is being asked in this video not to fight," sources said. Sources in Delhi Police said if the video turns out to be authentic then it would prove the allegations that Aaftab and Shraddha used to fight.

However, not much is being said about the video right now, sources added. Sources in Delhi Police said they would get done a face recognition test done in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) so that Aaftab's presence in the video can be confirmed scientifically.

"This will be done so that Aaftab cannot deny that he is not part of the video," sources added. According to police sources, a 3D image of Aaftab will be taken in this test.

Meanwhile, on Monday Aaftab, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was brought to the Central Bureau of Investigation's CFSL lab in the national capital for a voice sampling test. Tihar jail officials were seen taking Aaftab to the forensic lab for the test procedure.

A Delhi Court had on Friday given permission to the Delhi Police to obtain a voice sample of Poonawalla after police had submitted a plea for the same. This follows after Delhi Police managed to retrieve an audio conversation between Aaftab and Shraddha.

Court has observed that though a fair trial is a right of an accused but at the same time, a fair investigation is required in the larger public interest. Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha on May 18, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them at various places over a period of 18 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion; China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022