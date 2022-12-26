Left Menu

26-12-2022
Cottonseed oil futures fell on soft demand
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 44 to Rs 2,882 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for January delivery fell by Rs 44 or 1.53 per cent to Rs 2,882 per quintal with an open interest of 41,430 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

