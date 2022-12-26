Left Menu

J-K: Police recover huge cache of arms in Udhampur, one person detained

Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recovered IED-like material and a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Udhampur and detained one suspect, police said.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 15:06 IST
J-K: Police recover huge cache of arms in Udhampur, one person detained
Arms and ammunition recovered (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday recovered Improvised Explosive Device-like material and a huge cache of arms and ammunition, believed to be belonging to the Pakistan-based proscribed organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Udhampur and detained one suspect, police said. "IED-like material weighing around 15 kg in a cylindrical shape, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven cartridges of 7.6 mm, five detonators, one coded sheet, one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation LET in Basantgarh area of District Udhampur, one suspect has also been detained," the police said in a statement.

A case has also been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (Act) and the Explosive Act in the Basantgarh Police Station. An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

In November, Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces in a joint operation recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, four AK series magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails & ball bearings, batteries of 9 volt, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire and iron pipes, and arrested two active LeT terrorists and two associates, including a woman, at Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir. "Incriminating materials, a huge cache of arms & ammunition and material for preparing IEDs have been recovered from their possession, thereby averting a major tragedy," stated a press release issued by the police.

The two terror associates were identified as Imran Majeed Mir Jaffar, a resident of Wangipora Sumbal and Suraya Rashid Wani, alias Senty, alias Tabish, from Wahab Parray Mohalla Hajin. Two hand grenades and other incriminating materials were also recovered from the hideout, the police further informed.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the busted terrorist module was being handled by LeT commander alias Samama, alias Babar, from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The module was directed to carry out attacks on civilians and security forces to instil fear in the minds of the general public, the probe further revealed.

They were also tasked to carry out a powerful IED blast at a crowded public place to cause maximum civilian casualties, police sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion; China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022