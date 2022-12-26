J-K: Police recover huge cache of arms in Udhampur, one person detained

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday recovered Improvised Explosive Device-like material and a huge cache of arms and ammunition, believed to be belonging to the Pakistan-based proscribed organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Udhampur and detained one suspect, police said. "IED-like material weighing around 15 kg in a cylindrical shape, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven cartridges of 7.6 mm, five detonators, one coded sheet, one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation LET in Basantgarh area of District Udhampur, one suspect has also been detained," the police said in a statement.

A case has also been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (Act) and the Explosive Act in the Basantgarh Police Station. An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

In November, Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces in a joint operation recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, four AK series magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails & ball bearings, batteries of 9 volt, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire and iron pipes, and arrested two active LeT terrorists and two associates, including a woman, at Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir. "Incriminating materials, a huge cache of arms & ammunition and material for preparing IEDs have been recovered from their possession, thereby averting a major tragedy," stated a press release issued by the police.

The two terror associates were identified as Imran Majeed Mir Jaffar, a resident of Wangipora Sumbal and Suraya Rashid Wani, alias Senty, alias Tabish, from Wahab Parray Mohalla Hajin. Two hand grenades and other incriminating materials were also recovered from the hideout, the police further informed.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the busted terrorist module was being handled by LeT commander alias Samama, alias Babar, from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The module was directed to carry out attacks on civilians and security forces to instil fear in the minds of the general public, the probe further revealed.

They were also tasked to carry out a powerful IED blast at a crowded public place to cause maximum civilian casualties, police sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)