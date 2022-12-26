Left Menu

Surat Medical administration gearing up to deal with Covid 19

"But in view of the present situation, OPD has also been started in Covid Hospital today (December 26). Apart from this, work has been started in the direction of commissioning 17 thousand litres of oxygen to Covid Hospital, 13 thousand litres to the old Civil Hospital building and 13 thousand litres of oxygen tanks to the Nephrology department building.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 15:09 IST
Surat Medical administration gearing up to deal with Covid 19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Surat administration is scrambling to be ready for any eventuality in the wake of Covid 19 cases reported around the world, especially in china. Whereas the Centre has issued Covid-19 Guidelines across the country, the health administration in Surat Civil Hospital apart from monitoring the oxygen tank is also preparing beds with ventilators, tests of all ventilators have also been started, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Dr Ketan Naik, Resident Medical Officer( RMO), New Civil Hospital Surat said, "It has been decided to send the sample of corona-positive patients in the Surat Municipality area for genome sequencing. Along with this, preparations have also been started in Surat's Civil and other Hospitals. Preparation for 300 beds with ventilators has been started. Apart from this, the ventilator here is also being examined". Dr Naik added at present, not a single corona patient is admitted to the civil hospital.

"But in view of the present situation, OPD has also been started in Covid Hospital today (December 26). Apart from this, work has been started in the direction of commissioning 17 thousand litres of oxygen to Covid Hospital, 13 thousand litres to the old Civil Hospital building and 13 thousand litres of oxygen tanks to the Nephrology department building". Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm on Monday on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, IMA informed ANI.

Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. "In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect."

"As per available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South as per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil," read the statement of IMA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion; China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022