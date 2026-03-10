Left Menu

Revenge Killing in South Delhi: A Murder Mystery Unfolds

A 30-year-old man, Nikhil Nagar, was shot dead in south Delhi's Madangir area in what is suspected to be a revenge killing. Nikhil, previously involved in a murder case, was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants near his chicken shop. Police are investigating the case to track down the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:01 IST
Revenge Killing in South Delhi: A Murder Mystery Unfolds
murder
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man connected to a prior murder case was fatally shot in Delhi's Madangir area, with police suspecting a revenge motive behind the killing. The victim, Nikhil Nagar, had been released from jail only recently, prompting suspicion that the attack was retaliation.

The incident took place near Nikhil's home on Monday evening when two attackers on motorcycles opened fire as he stood outside his chicken shop. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The assailants fled, and law enforcement is scouring CCTV footage for clues.

Community members describe Nikhil as a well-liked individual, and police are working to uncover all possible motives and identify the culprits involved in the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

 Global
3
Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

 Global
4
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026