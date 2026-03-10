Revenge Killing in South Delhi: A Murder Mystery Unfolds

A 30-year-old man connected to a prior murder case was fatally shot in Delhi's Madangir area, with police suspecting a revenge motive behind the killing. The victim, Nikhil Nagar, had been released from jail only recently, prompting suspicion that the attack was retaliation.

The incident took place near Nikhil's home on Monday evening when two attackers on motorcycles opened fire as he stood outside his chicken shop. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The assailants fled, and law enforcement is scouring CCTV footage for clues.

Community members describe Nikhil as a well-liked individual, and police are working to uncover all possible motives and identify the culprits involved in the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)